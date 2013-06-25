BRIEF-China Fortune Land Development signs MoU with local government
* Says it signs MoU with government of Xiangfu District, Kaifeng City to provide development, construction and operation service within the fields authorized by the government
LISBON, June 25 Portugal's oil and gas company Galp has agreed to sell a 5 percent stake in Spain's CLH to Canada's British Columbia Investment Management Corp for 111 million euros ($145.13 million), the Portuguese company said on Tuesday.
CLH, whose full name is Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos, is a fuel and oil storage and transportation company.
"This transaction falls within the objective to monetise non-core assets and to focus on the development of Galp's exploration and production portfolio," Galp wrote in a statement published on market regulator CMVM (www.cmvm.pt).
BBVA acted as financial advisor to Galp Energia, it said. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Andrei Khalip)
JOHANNESBURG, March 30 The South African Communist Party, allies of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), formally objected to a plan by President Jacob Zuma to sack Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, a senior SACP official said on Thursday.
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 30 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the world's largest lender, on Thursday said its net profit fell 0.64 pct in the fourth quarter of 2016 as margins shrank, above analyst estimates.