LISBON Feb 10 Portuguese fuel and oil company Galp Energia posted on Friday a higher-than-expected adjusted fourth-quarter net profit that doubled from a year earlier as higher crude prices and volumes of natural gas sold offset a fall in refining margins.

Galp said in a statement the profit, adjusted to reflect changes in the company's stocks of crude, totalled 79 million euros ($105.1 million).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 20 percent to 212 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, an adjusted net profit of 66 million euros and EBITDA of 205 million euros.

($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)