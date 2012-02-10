* Refining margin slumps to zero from $2.3/bbl

* EBITDA, revenues rise as prices jump (Adds refining margins, other details)

LISBON Feb 10 Portuguese fuel and oil company Galp Energia posted a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit that doubled from a year earlier as higher crude prices and volumes of natural gas sold offset a steep fall in refining margins.

Galp, which is largely a refiner and a fledgling crude producer, said on Friday it expected refining margins to recover this quarter while gas volumes should also increase.

But it also expected Portugal's austerity and recession amid a debt crisis to continue to weigh on oil product sales at home.

Galp said profit, adjusted to reflect changes in the company's stocks of crude, totalled 79 million euros ($105 million). Revenues rose 21 percent to 4.38 billion euros.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 20 percent to 212 million euros.

For the whole of 2011, however, net profit fell 18 percent to 251 million euros due to lower refining margins and lower volumes of oil products sold in Portugal and Spain, both hit by the sovereign debt crisis and implementing painful austerity measures.

It said the Portuguese market for oil products contracted 7 percent last year.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average a fourth-quarter net profit of 66 million euros and EBITDA of 205 million euros.

Galp's refining margin slumped to practically zero in the last quarter of 2011 from $2.3 per barrel a year earlier, following international trends, the company said.

Average crude oil working interest production rose 7.5 percent to 21,600 barrels per day in the fourth quarter. Natural gas sales rose nearly 6 percent to 1.4 billion cubic metres.

Oil prices jumped by over 25 percent and gas prices increased over 8 percent from a year earlier.

Galp said oil working interest production should reach around 22,000 barrels per day, with lower output in Angola expected to be "more than offset by rising production in Brazil with the connection of a fourth producing well to the FPSO Cidade de Angra dos Reis scheduled for March 2012."

($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, Editing by Mark Potter)