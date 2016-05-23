BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
MADRID May 23 Spanish antitrust body CNMC said on Monday it had fined the Spanish arm of Portugal's Galp Energia 400,000 euros ($448,280) for abusing consumer rights.
The CNMC said it had received a number of complaints since mid-2012 of company representatives changing users' power supplier to Galp without the consumers' consent.
The fine also related to Galp's practise of charging consumers to use some of the group's customer care phone lines.
Galp has two months to the appeal the fine, the CNMC said.
($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely)
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer