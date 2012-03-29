LISBON, March 29 Key shareholders in Portugal's oil company Galp reached a deal on Thursday allowing Italy's Eni to sell its 3.5 billion euro ($4.65 billion) stake in phases and at least two different batches, state-run CGD bank said.

Eni, which owns a third of Galp, has already said it does not want to remain invested in listed companies it does not control. The stake had been locked by an older shareholder pact.

CGD, one of Galp shareholders, said in a statement ENI can now sell a stake of up to 18 percent in the market.

Amorim Enegria, which holds another third of Galp and is a led by Portuguese entrepreneur Americo Amorim with participation by Angola's state oil company Sonangol, also agreed to buy or name a third party to buy an additional 5 percent stake in Galp from ENI.

Sonangol has said it is negotiating to buy half of the Italian group's stake. Sonangol holds a 15 percent indirect stake already through its 45 percent stake in Amorim Energia, which controls a third of Galp, but wants a direct stake.

Galp has stakes in various prolific oil finds in Brazil.

A report in Diario Economico earlier said that in a first stage Amorim will increase its stake in Galp and then Sonangol will take a direct stake. ($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves)