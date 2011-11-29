LONDON Nov 29 Portuguese oil company Galp
Energia plans to move its oil traders from Lisbon to
Geneva in the next few months, oil industry sources told
Reuters.
"Initially it will be the oil business and then the rest
later," said a trading source familiar with the company's
activities. "This is on the back of having success with
production in Brazil," he added.
Low corporate taxes has made Geneva a magnet for oil trading
companies such as Vitol, Trafigura and Total and around a third
of the world's oil is now traded there.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jason Neely)