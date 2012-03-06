* Hikes planned capex to 1.2 bln euros a year to 2016

LISBON, March 6 Portuguese oil firm Galp Energia plans to invest around 1.2 billion euros a year until 2016, taking advantage of the recent sale of a stake in its Brazilian unit to ramp up spending to meet ambitious production targets.

Galp, which had previously planned to invest around 900 million euros a year from 2012 to 2015, is aiming to hike output to over 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2020 - a sharp increase from its working interest production of 21,000 bpd last year - mainly on new production in Brazil and Angola.

In November, Chinese state-owned oil company Sinopec Group agreed to pay $3.5 billion for a 30 percent stake in Galp's Brazilian unit, lifting many doubts over Galp's ability to finance its part of costly Brazilian projects. Galp is mostly a refiner and a relative newcomer in the world of big oil.

The Portuguese company said on Tuesday it expected to invest 1 billion to 1.2 billion euros this year, with capital spending averaging 1.2 billion in 2013-2016.

It predicted compound annual growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2011-2016 would be around 25 percent, based on a long-term oil price assumption of $90 per barrel.

EBITDA this year would be between 900 million euros and 1.1 billion euros, it added.

The Portuguese government plans to sell its 7 percent stake in Galp this year under a privatisation programme dictated by the terms of an EU/IMF bailout.

Italy's ENI has also been looking to sell its 33.3 percent stake in the Portuguese company.

Business newspaper Diario Economico said on Tuesday negotiations between shareholders were under way and the sale could be clinched by the end of the month, with Angola's state oil company Sonangol expected to take a direct stake. It currently holds a 15 percent indirect stake in Galp.

Galp shares were 1 percent lower in early trading at 13 euros, in line with the broader market in Lisbon. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mark Potter)