LISBON Dec 3 Portuguese oil company Galp
Energia has agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in
Morocco's shallow-water Tarfaya Offshore bloc from Australia's
Tangiers that makes it the project's operator.
Galp said on Monday the value of the deal, including
Tangiers' past costs and assuming the costs related to the first
exploration well, amounted to $41 million.
The first well is to be drilled by mid-2014 in the Trident
prospect of the Tarfaya area. Galp said Trident is estimated to
contain 450 million barrels of recoverable reserves, putting the
chance of success at 21 percent.
Last week, Galp reached an agreement with Brazil's HRT
Participacoes em Petroleo SA to get a 14 percent
stake in three offshore Namibian oil leases.
Galp, which is mostly a refiner, has been growing its oil
exploration and production portfolio. It also actively works in
Angola and Mozambique, and has various stakes in prolific
deep-water Brazilian oil projects, including the giant Lula/Tupi
field.
Galp shares were little changed in early trading on Monday
at 11.8 euros.
