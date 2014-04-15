LISBON, April 15 Portuguese energy company
Galp's oil and natural gas output jumped over 19
percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, exceeding
market expectations, while its oil refining volumes fell 23
percent due to scheduled maintenance.
Galp said in a statement on Tuesday its working interest
share of output from oil and gas projects mainly in Brazil and
Angola rose to 28,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which
also represented an 11 percent rise from the previous quarter.
"Exploration and production output ... beat our estimate and
company guidance by 8 percent, with both Brazil and Angola
outperforming expectations," Espirito Santo Investment Bank
analysts wrote in a note.
Despite a stronger-than-expected impact of the Sines
refinery outage on Galp's capacity utilisation, analysts said
the numbers had an overall positive effect on Galp shares, which
were helped also by a near 21 percent rise in sales of natural
gas thanks to trading operations.
Galp shares were up 0.5 percent at 12.47 euros, while the
broader market in Lisbon was down 1.2 percent.
The 225,000-barrel-per-day Sines refinery is due to
gradually resume production starting this week and reach full
capacity by mid-May.
The company is set to report quarterly earnings on April 29.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mark Potter)