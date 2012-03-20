LISBON, March 20 A new well drilled in Brazil at
deepwater block BM-S-8 confirmed the presence of crude oil, said
Portuguese oil company Galp, part of a consortium
drilling in the prolific Santos basin area.
The well, known as Carcara, was drilled as part of an
evaluation plan of the Bem-te-vi oil find, some 20 km (12.4
miles) away. The crude samples found are around 31 degrees API.
Drilling will continue to determine the lower limit of the
reservoir, Galp said on Tuesday.
Galp holds a 14 percent stake in the consortium, while
Brazilian state oil company Petrobras has 66 percent.
Brazilian firms Queiroz Galvao and Barra Energia hold
the remaining 20 percent.
Galp is also part of a consortium that has tapped the giant
Lula/Tupi field off Brazil's coast.
Galp shares were 0.7 percent lower at 13.4 euros ($17.74),
underperforming the broader market in Lisbon as oil prices
slipped on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Jane Baird)