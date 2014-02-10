LISBON Feb 10 Portugal's Galp Energia
posted on Monday a larger-than-expected quarterly net profit of
92 million euros, 10 percent higher than a year ago, after its
oil output and refining volumes rose.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16 percent to 271 million euros, also
exceeding expectations. The results are adjusted to reflect
changes in the company's stocks of crude.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, an
adjusted net profit of 62 million euros and EBITDA of 265
million euros.
