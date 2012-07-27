LISBON, July 27 Portuguese fuel and oil company Galp Energia posted on Friday a sharper-than-expected 81 percent increase in adjusted second-quarter net profit as its oil output rose and refining margins improved.

Galp said in a statement the profit, adjusted to reflect changes in the company's stocks of crude, totalled 129 million euros ($159 million).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 21 percent to 281 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, an adjusted net profit of 108 million euros and EBITDA of 273 million euros.

The company had earlier announced that its oil production rose by 18 percent in the quarter, mainly driven by new production in Brazil's prolific offshore subsalt belt, and it refined 3 percent more crude than a year ago.

Its refining margin in the quarter rose to $2.5 per barrel in the second quarter, up from $0.6 per barrel a year earlier as benchmark margins also improved, Galp said.

($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)