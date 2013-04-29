* Profit 75 mln euros vs 70 mln avg fcast

* EBITDA 253 mln euros, in line with fcast

* Q2 oil output to drop 6 pct on maintenance (Adds more on outlook)

LISBON, April 29 Portuguese fuel and oil company Galp Energia posted a larger than expected 52 percent increase in quarterly net profit on Monday after a rise in oil output, mainly in Brazil, and gains from natural gas trading made up for a recession at home.

Galp said oil output was likely to fall this quarter due to maintenance work, but oil refining should rise by up to 15 percent as output at a new diesel unit stabilises at around maximum capacity. It said it also expected trading in liquefied natural gas to improve.

Galp said in a statement that profit, adjusted to reflect changes in the company's stocks of crude, totalled 75 million euros ($97.7 million) in the first quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24 percent to 253 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, an adjusted net profit of 70 million euros and EBITDA of 253 million euros.

The company had announced earlier that its crude output jumped 21 percent in the quarter and the amount of oil it processed rose more than 6 percent thanks to a new diesel production unit. Natural gas trading volume grew 15 percent.

The company, which is mainly a refiner, has a 10 percent interest in Brazil's giant Lula/Tupi field and is a partner in other Brazilian projects. It also operates in Angola and Mozambique.

Galp expected its working-interest oil output to drop to around 22,000 barrels per day in the second quarter, or 6 percent below the first quarter's 23,500 bpd, due to maintenance scheduled at the Cidade de Angra dos Reis production unit off Brazil's coast.

Sales of oil products to direct clients is likely to decrease again from a year earlier due to a recession in Portugal and Spain, Galp said. It did not forecast the impact on profits.

($1 = 0.7676 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)