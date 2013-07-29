LISBON, July 29 Portuguese fuel and oil company
Galp Energia posted on Monday a 33 percent drop in
quarterly net profit mainly due to depreciation costs of its
recently-launched diesel unit while oil output only edged up
slightly.
Galp said in a statement the profit, adjusted to reflect
changes in the company's stocks of crude, totalled 86 million
euros ($114 million) in the second quarter of this year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7 percent to 304 million euros.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, an
adjusted net profit of 80 million euros and EBITDA of 288
million euros.
The company had earlier announced that its crude output
edged up 3 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier and
the amount of oil it processed rose 4.1 percent.
The company, mainly a refiner, has made a breakthrough into
oil production over the past few years, thanks to a large extent
to a 10 percent interest in Brazil's giant Lula/Tupi field. It
is also a partner in other prolific Brazilian projects and
operates in Angola and Mozambique.
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
