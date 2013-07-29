(Adds outlook for third quarter)
LISBON, July 29 Portugal's Galp Energia
posted a slightly smaller than expected 33 percent
drop in second quarter net profit on Monday mainly due to
depreciation costs at its recently launched diesel unit and only
a small offsetting rise in oil output.
The recession in Portugal and Spain was still affecting
demand for oil products, which fell 6 percent in the quarter,
and the company said it is also expecting lower sales to
wholesale clients this quarter from a year earlier.
Galp said the market contraction was slowing down.
It also expected a rise in third-quarter crude output to
27,000 barrels per day mainly thanks to Brazilian projects, as
offshore production unit Cidade Angra dos Reis was to resume
normal operations and Cidade Paraty was ramping up production.
Galp said profit, adjusted to reflect changes in crude
stocks, was 86 million euros ($114 million). Depreciation and
amortisation costs at its refining division - of which diesel is
a unit - jumped 40 percent to 68 million euros.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7 percent to 304 million euros.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average adjusted
net profit of 80 million euros and EBITDA of 288 million euros.
The company said on July 15 that its crude output edged up 3
percent in the second quarter from a year earlier and the amount
of oil it processed rose 4.1 percent.
Mainly a refiner, Galp has made a breakthrough into oil
production over the past few years, thanks to a large extent to
a 10 percent interest in Brazil's giant Lula/Tupi field. It is
also a partner in other prolific Brazilian projects and operates
in Angola and Mozambique.
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
