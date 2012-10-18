LISBON Oct 18 Workers at Portugal's two refineries owned by oil company Galp started a five-day strike on Thursday that affected some of its crude refining operations, the company said.

"Some of the units at the Sines and Matosinhos refineries are halted, others are working," a company spokesman said.

The strike, the second labour action in as many months, is against changes to the collective labour agreements following a labour reform in Portugal.

The company said last month's three-day strike did not affect fuel supplies in the country.

The larger Sines refinery near Lisbon processes 220,000 barrels per day and Matosinhos in Porto refines 110,000 bpd, mostly for the domestic needs.

The government has made it easier for companies to fire and hire workers and harder for unions to negotiate pay increases while it hiked taxes for workers to meet tough fiscal goals under the terms of a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout.

Galp shares were 0.34 percent lower in early trading, underperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the broader market in Lisbon, down 1 percent. (Reporting By Filipa Cunha-Lima; writing by Andrei Khalip; editing by James Jukwey)