VIENNA May 16 Swiss group GAM has
agreed to buy British equity investment group Taube Hodson
Stonex (THS), which manages around 1.8 billion pounds ($2.60
billion) of assets.
It gave no financial terms for the deal in a statement on
Monday. The acquisition was expected to close in the third
quarter pending regulatory approvals.
The investment team led by the four principals Cato Stonex,
Mark Evans, Robert Smithson and Ali Miremadi will relocate to
the GAM offices in London and their strategies will
be marketed under the GAM brand, it added.
($1 = 0.6977 pounds)
