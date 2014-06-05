(Adds deal price, detail)
ZURICH, June 5 Swiss asset manager GAM Holding
has agreed to buy Singleterry Mansley Asset Management,
a United States-based mortgage and asset-backed securities firm.
Zurich-based GAM said on Thursday that it hopes to complete
the deal in June, taking over Singleterry Mansley's $397 million
of assets under management.
GAM expects the deal to cost no more than $10 million over
five years. It said there will be a small cash payment upfront,
with a large chunk of future revenues generated from existing
Singleterry Mansley clients also part of the deal.
The purchase is GAM's first since a similar deal in 2012 to
acquire Arkos, a Swiss firm offering absolute-return funds.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Goodman)