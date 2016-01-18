LONDON Jan 18 Swiss asset manager GAM Holding
AG is looking at potential deals in the United States
and Asia, and in strategies including credit, global equities
and systematic trading, its chief executive said on Monday.
Speaking on the sidelines of the LSE SU Alternative
Investments Summit in London, Alexander Friedman said the firm
was open to buying in skills the firm did not have, trading
teams that had an "exceptional" performance track record, or
entering financially attractive, long-term partnerships.
"We continue to focus on a number of areas, both strategy
and geography, to balance our business; one is in the systematic
space, one is in the credit space, one is more oriented to
global equities," Friedman said.
While strong in Europe and Britain, he said the firm would
like to "increase the penetration" in Asia and the United
States.
"We're looking very hard at some opportunities; we have a
very high bar, but if anything the last year has brought prices
down ... so we think the opportunity set is actually pretty
attractive."
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Susan Fenton)