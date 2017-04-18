(Adds detail, Glass Lewis recommendation)
ZURICH, April 18 GAM Holding on Tuesday
posted net inflows of 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion)
for the first three months of 2017, with top management also
urging shareholders reject board nominations from activist hedge
fund investor RBR Capital Advisors.
The inflows at the start of the year follow a disappointing
2016 for Zurich-based GAM in which it suffered net withdrawals
of 10.7 billion francs and a share price slump of almost 30
percent.
Group assets under management rose 5 percent in the three
months to end-March to 126.9 billion francs, GAM said in an
interim management statement.
The company saw this as evidence its management's turnaround
plan will bear fruit and that investors should reject proposals
from RBR, which is campaigning to appoint three new board
members and a new chairwoman, and also wants to replace Chief
Executive Alexander Friedman.
"As we start to see our strategy deliver tangible results, I
urge all our shareholders to fully support the candidates
proposed by the board and vote against those candidates proposed
by RBR at our upcoming AGM," Hugh Scott-Barrett, a member of the
board of directors and the proposed chairman, said in a
statement.
The annual general meeting (AGM) is due to take place on
April 27.
Nevertheless, in a boost for RBR's campaign proxy adviser
Glass Lewis vote in support of two of RBR's board candidates,
Kasia Robinski and Rudolf Bohli, RBR said on Tuesday.
RBR has said it owns close to 5 percent of GAM shares.
($1 = 1.0039 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Revill)