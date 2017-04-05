ZURICH, April 5 Swiss asset manager GAM Holding
on Wednesday urged shareholders to reject proposals
from activist hedge fund investor RBR amid pressure from the
group to cut costs and change chief executive.
"The Board of Directors believes its proposed candidates
will best serve the interests of all shareholders and
unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR the proposals
put forward by the Board of Directors and AGAINST the proposals
made by the Requesting Shareholders," Zurich-based GAM said in
an invitation to its annual general meeting due to take place on
April 27.
RBR wants GAM to cut 353 back office jobs to help lower
costs by 100 million Swiss francs annually, and has proposed to
elect Kasia Robinski as chairwoman, William Raynar as a board
member and Rudolf Bohli on its board of directors. It also wants
to replace current Chief Executive Alexander Friedman.
The size of RBR's stake in GAM is closer to 5 percent than 3
percent, RBR founder and Chief Investment Officer Bohli said
last week.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)