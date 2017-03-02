BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
ZURICH, March 2 GAM Holding's management has met with activist investor RBR Strategic Value, Chief Executive Alexander Friedman said on Thursday but he declined to give any details on what was said at the meeting.
"We met with them just as we meet with all our shareholders," Friedman said in an interview with Reuters after the Swiss money manager reported full-year results. "I can't comment on private conversations."
Earlier on Thursday, GAM nominated board member Hugh Scott-Barrettas as chairman to replace Johannes de Gier, rejecting a recommendation from RBR, which holds 2.1 percent of GAM shares.
