* Shares plunge 16 pct, top faller on Stoxx 600

* Expects market environment to be difficult in H2 (Adds details, analysts comments)

Aug 3 GAM's first-half net profit fell 34 percent, hurt by a drop in fee income, and the Swiss money manager said its risk-averse clients withdrew close to $6 billion from its investment management business due to market turmoil.

Shares plunged more than 16 percent on Wednesday, taking its year-to-date losses to 47 percent. The fall comes on top of the 18 percent drop it saw after issuing a profit warning in June.

GAM's investment management business saw net outflows of 5.6 billion Swiss francs ($5.80 billion) as rising market volatility from China uncertainty, Britain's vote to leave the European Union and global growth worries kept investors at bay.

"Concerns over the outlook for global growth are also unlikely to dissipate soon, and the U.S. Federal Reserve may choose to raise rates later in the year, which could destabilise markets," the company said.

"Uncertainty is likely to continue affecting clients' risk appetite, flows and assets."

Zurich-based GAM reported net profit of 53.3 million Swiss francs ($55.04 million), down 34 percent as performance fees slumped to 1.2 million francs from 44.1 million.

"Results are poor as anticipated and show material declines and large net outflows, in addition to an ongoing decline in the management fee margin," RBC Capital's Peter Lenardos said in a note to clients.

GAM, which was spun off from Julius Baer Group in 2009, said the market environment is expected to be difficult for the rest of the year.

Last week, Italian rival Azimut Holding reported net inflows of 3.40 billion euros.

"We believe these numbers (GAM results), while stronger on the headline, will not help improve sentiment. The key driver, money flows, have to turn first, investors are unlikely to be happy with a declining tangible equity and margin pressure continues," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Peter Casanova said.

($1 = 0.9654 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9684 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski and Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Adrian Croft)