Aug 3 GAM's first-half net profit fell
34 percent, hurt by a drop in fee income, and the Swiss money
manager said its risk-averse clients withdrew close to $6
billion from its investment management business due to market
turmoil.
Shares plunged more than 16 percent on Wednesday, taking its
year-to-date losses to 47 percent. The fall comes on top of the
18 percent drop it saw after issuing a profit warning in June.
GAM's investment management business saw net outflows of 5.6
billion Swiss francs ($5.80 billion) as rising market volatility
from China uncertainty, Britain's vote to leave the European
Union and global growth worries kept investors at bay.
"Concerns over the outlook for global growth are also
unlikely to dissipate soon, and the U.S. Federal Reserve may
choose to raise rates later in the year, which could destabilise
markets," the company said.
"Uncertainty is likely to continue affecting clients' risk
appetite, flows and assets."
Zurich-based GAM reported net profit of 53.3 million Swiss
francs ($55.04 million), down 34 percent as performance fees
slumped to 1.2 million francs from 44.1 million.
"Results are poor as anticipated and show material declines
and large net outflows, in addition to an ongoing decline in the
management fee margin," RBC Capital's Peter Lenardos said in a
note to clients.
GAM, which was spun off from Julius Baer Group in
2009, said the market environment is expected to be difficult
for the rest of the year.
Last week, Italian rival Azimut Holding reported
net inflows of 3.40 billion euros.
"We believe these numbers (GAM results), while stronger on
the headline, will not help improve sentiment. The key driver,
money flows, have to turn first, investors are unlikely to be
happy with a declining tangible equity and margin pressure
continues," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Peter Casanova said.
($1 = 0.9654 Swiss francs)
