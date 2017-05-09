BANJUL May 9 Gambia's central bank governor and
three other senior bank officials who served under ex-strongman
leader Yahya Jammeh were dismissed from their positions on
Tuesday, the governor and government officials said.
Jammeh fled the tiny West African nation in January as a
regional military force prepared to intervene and remove him
after he rejected his election defeat to opposition figure Adama
Barrow.
Barrow's government accuses Jammeh of committing fraud on a
massive scale during his 22-year rule, including siphoning off
tens of millions of dollars in public money.
Government officials did not immediately comment on the
reasons behind the firings of Central Bank Governor Amadou
Colley, his two deputies and the bank's director of finances.
"We received our letters today without giving us any reason
for our sacking, only stating 'Your services have been
terminated with immediate effect'," Colley told Reuters.
He said he had been replaced by the bank's research
economist Bakary Jammeh.
Since taking office, Barrow, who took over a nation whose
institutions were still largely dominated by Jammeh's allies,
has progressively replaced officials in key positions as he has
attempted to exert his authority.
Donors, including the European Union and the World Bank,
have pledged to release tens of millions of dollars to support
Barrow's new government, whose challenges include reviving a
flagging economy and tackling high unemployment.
