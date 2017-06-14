By Emma Farge and Mathieu Rosemain
| DAKAR/PARIS, June 14
DAKAR/PARIS, June 14 France's Bollore Group has
submitted an offer to develop Gambia's main port as part of a
deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars, three sources
familiar with the matter said, as competition for contracts
heats up after a change in government.
Foreign investors are vying for business in riverine Gambia,
which has a population of just 2 million and a GDP of around
$900 million, following 22 years of autocratic rule.
Yahya Jammeh was eventually driven into exile from the West
African country through a combination of pleas and military
threats after losing an election.
The Banjul port at the mouth of the Gambia River -- a key
transport lane for shipping peanuts -- has been run for decades
by a government agency.
Industry sources say activities were limited by the port's
size and the heavy involvement of the army.
But they say trade has the potential to boom, given its
proximity to a major Atlantic sea lane and improved relations
with neighbouring Senegal, which surrounds it on three sides.
Senegal is also working with its neighbour to complete a
long-awaited bridge that will help link Dakar and Lagos via a
coastal road.
French billionaire Vincent Bollore's firm, which already has
a sprawling African business empire, signalled its interest in
the project shortly after President Adama Barrow was sworn in in
February and was part of a French investment delegation in May,
according to the industry, banking and diplomatic sources who
asked not to be named as talks continue.
One of them said Bollore planned to invest more than $200
million in the port concession, although two other sources say
there are in discussions with partners to boost the total
Gambian investment package to around $1 billion.
It was not clear what the larger investment package would
include and the sources stressed that it was not finalised.
Bollore declined to give an official comment.
The African Export-Import Bank is also considering offering
financing for the upgrade and expansion of ports in Gambia and
related logistics infrastructure, although it could not be
established that this was linked to the Bollore offer.
Yankuba Saidy, permanent secretary for investments at the
president's office, told Reuters that Gambia had received "lots"
of offers for the port, including from Bollore, and that a
partner had not yet been chosen.
Bollore's subsidiary, Bollore Africa Logistics, operates
container ports in more than a dozen African countries,
including a roll-on, roll-off terminal in Dakar which, like
Banjul, affords access to landlocked Mali and Burkina Faso.
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
(Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris)