Gambian President Yahya Jammeh attends a meeting with a delegation of West African leaders during the election crisis mediation at the presidential palace in Banjul, Gambia December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

DAKAR Gambia's ruling APRC party on Tuesday filed a petition to the Supreme Court challenging the outcome of Dec. 1 polls which its candidate, incumbent President Yahya Jammeh, narrowly lost, court documents showed.

"...The non compliance mentioned in this petition seriously affected the credibility of the result of the said Presidential elections and necessarily render them invalid," the document said.

