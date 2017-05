Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh attends the plenary session of the Africa-South America Summit on Margarita Island September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Files

BANJUL Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow said that the country's outgoing leader Yahya Jammeh had no constitutional authority to reject the results of December 1. polls and call fresh elections.

"I open up a channel of communication to convince him to facilitate a smooth transfer of executive powers in the supreme interest of this country," he told reporters on Saturday.

