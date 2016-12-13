Several people killed as gunmen attack bank in eastern Afghanistan
GARDEZ, Afghanistan Gunmen entered a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least two people and wounding many more, officials said.
BANJUL Gambia's security forces entered the building of the Independent Electoral Commission on Tuesday morning, instructed its chairman to leave and have since barred other employees from entering, the chairman, Alieu Momarr Njai, told Reuters.
"The military came to my office and said I am not to touch anything and told me to leave," he said. "I am worried for my safety."
West African heads of state began arriving in the country on Tuesday to try to convince long-ruling President Yahya Jammeh to relinquish power after losing an election this month.
RIYADH Saudi Arabia's king presented U.S. President Donald Trump with the kingdom's top civilian honour on Saturday as Trump began a trip to Riyadh aimed at strengthening security and economic ties.