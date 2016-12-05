(Adds second case in court in para 4, reaction from wife in
BANJUL Dec 5 A Gambian court freed a prominent
lawyer and 18 other political prisoners on bail on Monday
pending an appeal of their jail term for "unlawful assembly", in
a sign that President Yahya Jammeh's shock election defeat last
week could end years of repression.
A Reuters witness was present for the decision to release
Ousainou Darboe along with other senior members of the United
Democratic Party (UDP), who had been jailed for three years in
July for taking part in a small protest near the capital Banjul.
Darboe appeared thin in a long blue robe but grinned broadly
as he hugged family members and friends in the courtroom. He was
greeted by cheers and cries of "A new Gambia!" as riot police
attempted to control a large crowd of supporters outside.
Separately, 14 other political prisoners and Darboe
supporters detained in May appeared before Gambia's High Court
on Monday but the judge delayed a decision on their bail.
Jammeh ruled Gambia for 22 years with an iron fist and
little tolerance of dissent. Rights groups say the government
routinely imprisoned and tortured political opponents.
But his ouster at the ballot box, and his shock acceptance
of his defeat despite previously saying he would rule for "a
billion years", has raised hopes that democracy is dawning in
the small, riverside West African nation of 1.8 million people.
The election results gave Adama Barrow, a real estate
developer who once worked as a security guard at retailer Argos
in London, a clear win over Jammeh.
Barrow has said he will free political prisoners.
"It is finally time for the families of those people wrongly
detained to be reunited with their loved ones," Amnesty
International's Steve Cockburn said.
"Adama Barrow has promised to release all political
prisoners and he should ensure this goes beyond opposition
figures and includes everyone jailed simply for expressing their
views," he added.
Darboe's wife Mymuna said she hoped for more, saying that
the perpetrators of human rights abuses under Jammeh should have
their turn in the docks.
"People should face responsibility for their actions and all
this killing and torture," she told Reuters.
