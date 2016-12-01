* First serious vote challenge to President Yahya Jammeh
* Challenger Barrow promising to revive economy, end abuses
* Jammeh has railed against Western interference
By Cheikh Sadibou Mane
BANJUL, Dec 1 Gambians voted on Thursday in the
first serious electoral challenge to President Yahya Jammeh, who
has said only Allah can remove him from office and once claimed
he would rule the tiny riverside West African nation for "a
billion years".
Jammeh, who seized power in a 1994 coup, has made headlines
by claiming to have a herbal cure for AIDS that only works on
Thursdays, declaring Gambia an Islamic republic and threatening
to slit the throats of practising homosexuals.
Rallies for the main opposition challenger businessman Adama
Barrow have attracted crowds of thousands, in a rare show of
defiance to a leader rights groups say frequently imprisons and
tortures opposition figures.
Barrow has promised to revive Gambia's economy, one of the
region's most sluggish, end wide spread human rights abuses and
to step down after three years as a boost to democracy.
Jammeh's supporters deny allegations of atrocities and he
frequently rails against Western interference in African
internal affairs. Dressed in white robes and carrying a copy of
the Koran, the president has also drawn large crowds during
rallies across Gambia, which straddles the Gambia river on
Africa's west coast.
Voters queued up at polling stations where they will chose
by dropping marbles into drums painted green, silver and purple
for the three candidates, each with his picture on. Gambian
officials say the system is designed to avoid spoiled ballots
and to simplify the process for the many illiterate voters.
A Reuters reporter in the country said both internet and
international phone signals had been jammed. Repeated attempts
to call sources in Gambia did not go through.
Activist Jeggan Grey Johnson with Open Society Foundation
called the outages a "deliberate attempt by the incumbent to
control any sort of information sharing". Gambia's
communications minister could not be reached for comment.
European Union observers have been barred from monitoring
the presidential poll; African Union observers have been
admitted.
In April, small protests in Banjul calling for electoral
reform led to dozens of arrests, including that of the leader of
the main UDP opposition party Ousainu Darboe.
Two UDP members have since died in custody while others
remain in jail.
Jammeh said this week: "My presidency and power are in the
hands of Allah and only Allah can take it from me."
(Writing and additional reporting by Emma Farge and Edward
McAllister; Editing by Tim Cocks)