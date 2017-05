DAKAR Dec 2 Gambia's opposition leader, Adama Barrow, told Reuters in a phone interview on Friday that he was expecting a phone call from President Yahya Jammeh conceding defeat in an election.

Barrow said he was still waiting for an official result from the electoral commission but that his own count showed he had won the poll.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Larry King)