* 33 mln euros aid package was allocated for 2015-16
* Gambia expelled top EU diplomat with no explanation
* Economy already suffering from Ebola fears, drought
By Emma Farge
DAKAR, June 17 The expulsion of an EU diplomat
from Gambia this month has derailed efforts to unblock aid to
one of the world's poorest countries, the source of thousands of
illegal migrants headed to Europe, diplomats say.
The European Union had earmarked 33 million euros ($37
million) for development projects in the West African country
for 2015-2016 but froze the funds due partly to concerns over
human rights after a tough new law against homosexuality.
Brussels was surprised, however, by Gambia's order to expel
EU charge d'affaires Agnes Guillaud on June 5,
hours after the first meeting in months between the two parties
at which diplomats raised the law and President Yahya Jammeh's
criticism of EU migration policy.
"There's no way the money will be unblocked now," said one
Western diplomat familiar with the talks.
"Talks with Gambia were about potentially reopening the
(aid) tab," said another. "That was a disaster."
Gambia announced the expulsion on state TV and has not
commented since.
EU diplomats also used the June 5 talks to express concern
about Gambia blocking consular access to foreign nationals in
jails and pegging its depreciating dalasi currency to the dollar
in May, two months after a pledge to the contrary.
A U.N. report in May found evidence of significant
violations of human rights, something the government has denied,
calling the allegations unsubstantiated.
Some EU members want to invoke article 96 of the Cotonou
Agreement, which governs relations between the EU and African
countries, that allows sanctions or an aid freeze when human
rights, democratic principles or the rule of law are violated.
However, some EU governments fear this would further isolate
Gambia's 1.8 million people.
Gambia's economy shrank in 2014 as fears of Ebola in
neighbouring countries kept tourists away while drought cut
agricultural output. In the same year, the
number of Gambians claiming asylum in Europe trebled to 11,515,
according to EU data.
The IMF says the balance of payment impact of Ebola will
reach $28 million this year after being offset by lower oil
import costs, making the loss of EU funding even more painful.
"Gambia cannot absorb this sort of shock," said Jeggan
Grey-Johnson, a Gambian and analyst with Open Society Initiative
of Southern Africa. "The economy is small and already in
freefall."
A spokesman for the European Commission said that 4 million
euros previously approved would still be distributed this year.
She said the EU was observing the situation closely with a view
to resolving the issue.
One of the diplomats said it might be possible to channel EU
aid via U.N. programmes or civil society groups, rather than
paying it to the government.
($1 = 0.8875 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Adrian Croft
in Brussels and Pap Saine in Banjul; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)