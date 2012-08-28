* Senegal says its nationals among those executed
* Affair could complicate ties over Casamance
* Mall urges stay of execution for others
DAKAR, Aug 28 Senegalese President Macky Sall
joined international appeals for neighbouring Gambia to halt a
series of planned executions of death row prisoners, confirming
on Tuesday that two of nine who have already faced the firing
squad were Senegalese.
The executions, more of which are planned in coming weeks,
have the potential to upset delicate ties between the two poor
West African neighbours just as Sall wants Gambian cooperation
to end the separatist conflict in Senegal's Casamance region.
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh vowed this month to execute
all of 40-plus death row inmates by mid-September "to ensure
that criminals get what they deserve", drawing condemnation from
the African Union, the European Union, Britain and rights
groups.
"Macky Sall calls for an urgent stay of execution for all
the cases," a statement issued by his office said after Gambia
on Monday confirmed it had executed six civilians and three
members of the army for a variety of crimes which it said all
involved murder.
Sall said two of those executed were Senegalese and that a
third national was still facing the firing squad.
Jammeh, who seized power in a 1994 coup, has long faced
criticism over his rights record in a country that attracts
British sun-seekers with its tropical climate and white beaches.
In common with a number of African states, Gambia has the
death penalty but until now has rarely used it. British rights
group Amnesty said the last execution there was in 1985.
It is unclear why Jammeh, who won re-election last year in a
poll that regional groups said had been marked by intimidation
of voters and opponents, is pressing ahead with executions now.
One of Africa's most controversial rulers, Jammeh announced
in 2007 that he had a herbal concoction that cured AIDS, but
only on Thursdays, a statement derided by health experts.
Sall, who saw off incumbent Abdoulaye Wade in a March
presidential election, has sought to enlist Gambian cooperation
to end a low-intensity separatist rebellion in the Casamance
region that skirts Senegal's neighbour.
The insecurity in the region has forced thousands from their
homes and killed off most of the once-thriving tourist sector in
Casamance that once brought millions of dollars into the
Senegalese public purse.
