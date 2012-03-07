BANJUL, March 7 Gambia has appealed for
food aid after it said that 70 percent of its crops failed
during the last growing season, extending the reach of a food
crisis already hitting millions of people across Africa's Sahel
strip.
Gambia's agriculture ministry said the impact of poor rains
last year had been exacerbated by high world food prices,
crippling household incomes in the West African state, which has
ridden out previous food crises.
Aid agencies have warned that some nine million people
across Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali and Chad are
facing another food crisis this year on the back of poor
harvests, high prices, the fall in remittances and conflict.
"The post-harvest assessment of the 2011 farming season,
which was characterized by below normal and poorly distributed
rainfall, indicated a reduction in total crop production of more
than 70 percent," Gambia's agriculture ministry said in a
statement issued late on Tuesday.
The poor harvests of rice, groundnuts, millets, maize and
sorghum had left villages with just two months of food supplies,
down from the usual four to six, at the end of the 2011 harvest,
it added.
The statement said the government could not match the needs
to tackle the current food crisis and prepare farmers for the
2012 growing season and appealed for $23 million in seeds,
fertilisers and food aid.
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh, who seized power in a 1994
coup, has had a troubled relationship with donors, largely due
to his country's human rights record.
The statement did not give a figure for the number of people
needing food aid but officials in the agriculture ministry said
just over 1 million people were in need.
Some 60 percent of the country of 1.7 million people, living
in a nation completely surrounded by Senegal, are farmers.
Crops are usually planted in July and harvested in October.
(Reporting by Pap Saine; Editing by David Lewis)