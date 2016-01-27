BANJUL Jan 27 Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh
fired three government ministers in a department reshuffle on
Wednesday, according to a statement, another unexpected turn for
the tiny West African country.
Minister of Fisheries Lamin Nyabally, Energy Minister Edward
Sanneh and Minister of Presidential Affairs Yam Keita were all
released from their posts after some departments were merged,
the state house communique said.
The ministries of energy and petroleum, previously two
separate entities, were joined. The ministry of fisheries was
integrated into the ministry of environment, water, resources,
park and wildlife and climate change, while the Department of
forestry was wrapped into the office of the president.
The tiny West African nation of less than 2 million people
has been ruled by Jammeh since 1994, when the then 29-year-old
seized power in a bloodless coup.
The country's economy faces serious risks from a worsening
budget, rising inflation and tight interest rates, the IMF said
last year.
The European Union temporarily withheld aid money to the
country in 2014 over its poor human rights record. Gambia, whose
main industries are agriculture and tourism, ranks 165 out of
187 countries on the U.N. development index.
The controversial leader, who said in 2007 he had found a
herbal cure for AIDS, was re-elected in 2011 with 72 percent of
the vote. He once told a reporter he could rule for "a billion
years" and has scrapped term limits from the constitution.
