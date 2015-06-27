BANJUL, June 27 Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh
has reversed a decision to deport a Lebanese businessman accused
by the United States of providing financial support to the
Lebanese militant movement Hezbollah.
Husayn Tajideen, an importer of rice and flour who also owns
the country's largest shopping centre, was accused of
"unacceptable business practices" and expelled from Gambia
earlier this month.
The authorities had also ordered the closure of his
businesses.
A statement issued by the president's office on Friday said
that the expulsion order had been rescinded and Tajideen had
pledged to adhere to standard business practices.
The United States accuses Tajideen and two brothers of
running an African business network that helps finance
Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim group.
Tajideen's family has in the past denied accusations that
some of its businesses serve as fronts for Hezbollah.
Gambia ordered Tajideen's expulsion once before, accusing
him of profiteering, although he later received a presidential
pardon for unclear reasons.
