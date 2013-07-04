BANJUL, July 4 Gambia's parliament has made
sweeping changes to the country's information law, introducing
new legislation that threatens those who spread "false news"
with 15 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.
The government said the changes were needed to ensure
stability and prevent "unpatriotic behaviour" but they are
likely to deepen Gambia's reputation as one of West Africa's
most repressive countries.
The new punishments, which apply to anything that is
published, were spelled out in the updated Information and
Communications Act adopted late on Wednesday.
Gambia's information minister Nana Grey-Johnson, said the
law had been put forward to prevent people, at home and abroad,
from engaging in "treacherous" campaigns against Gambians.
"They do this by inciting the people to engage in
unpatriotic behaviour, spreading false news and engaging in
criminal defamation against Government officials."
Grey-Johnson added that, if unchecked, such statements were
a recipe for chaos and instability in any country.
The previous law dated back to 2009 and had no reference to
such punishments.
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh has ruled the tiny slither
of a country surrounded by Senegal since he seized power in a
1994 military coup.
Gambia is ranked near the bottom of a global press freedom
ranking drawn up by media watchdog Reporters Without Borders and
Jammeh is regularly criticised by rights groups for cracking
down on journalists and civil society groups.
(Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Michael Roddy)