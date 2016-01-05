BANJUL Jan 5 Gambia on Tuesday ordered female
government employees to wear headscarves at work in a sign that
the West African country is embracing a Muslim identity one
month after President Yahya Jammeh declared it an Islamic
republic.
From the start of the year female workers are no longer
allowed to expose their hair, said a memo circulated to all
ministries and departments and seen by Reuters. The memo gave no
reason for the decision.
"Female staff are urged to use head ties and neatly wrap
their hair," the memo said.
Some 95 percent of Gambia's population of 1.8 million people
are Muslim and the country is now the second Islamic republic in
Africa after Mauritania. Other such countries include Iran,
Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The move was designed to distance Gambia from its past as a
British colony and citizens of other faiths would still be able
to practise, Jammeh said last month. The tiny country borders
only Senegal, a country that is majority Muslim and secular.
Despite strong commercial ties with Britain and other
European countries whose citizens are regular visitors to
Gambia's white-sand beaches, relations with the West have
deteriorated in recent years.
The European Union temporarily withheld aid money to Gambia
in 2014 over its poor human rights record. Gambia, whose main
industries are agriculture and tourism, ranks 165th out of 187
countries on the U.N. development index.
