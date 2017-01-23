BRIEF-Veon plans to buy back three Eurobonds, issue new notes
May 30 VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says:
BANJUL Jan 23 Gambia's central bank remained "intact" on Monday, a spokesman for President Adama Barrow said, after the West African nation's former ruler Yahya Jammeh fled the country at the weekend amid concern that he had looted state coffers.
"There had been information to the public about the central bank. It was of particular concern but the inspector general (of) police told me that everything is intact," Halifa Sallah said at a news conference in Gambia's capital Banjul. (Reporting by Lamin Jahateh; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)
May 30 VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says:
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.