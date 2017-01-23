(Adds vice president announcement, prisoner releases,
By Lamin Jahateh
BANJUL Jan 23 Gambia's central bank deposits
are "intact", a spokesman for President Adama Barrow said on
Monday, a day after the new leader had said there was no money
left in the state coffers.
Barrow said on Sunday that it appeared his exiled
predecessor, Yahya Jammeh, had looted state resources after his
election defeat. A Barrow adviser later said Jammeh had
withdrawn the equivalent of over $11.5 million before he flew
out of the country as West African troops were poised to remove
him.
That amount would represent 1.2 percent of Gambia's 2015
GDP, according to World Bank figures.
"There had been information to the public about the central
bank. It was of particular concern but the inspector general
(of) police told me that everything is intact," Halifa Sallah
said at a news conference in Gambia's capital Banjul.
It was not immediately clear if Barrow and his adviser, Mai
Ahmad Fatty, had been referring to central bank funds or other
state resources. Fatty could not be reached for clarification.
Jammeh is believed to have acquired a vast fortune,
including a fleet of Rolls-Royces and an estate in a wealthy
suburb of Washington, D.C during his rule.
The veteran leader, who had refused to hand over power after
his defeat in December's election, flew out of Gambia late on
Saturday en route to Equatorial Guinea after negotiations backed
by regional military pressure.
But even before the cheers to celebrate Jammeh's departure
had died down, there was dismay that the former soldier was
being allowed to flee into luxurious exile and might hold onto
his fortune.
Rights groups also accuse Jammeh, who took power in a 1994
coup, of jailing, torturing and killing political opponents -
charges Jammeh has denied. Barrow denied on Sunday that Jammeh
had been offered immunity.
Sallah on Monday also announced that Barrow had named
Fatoumata Tambajang, the country's former health minister, as
vice president. Tambajang was the architect of the opposition
coalition that backed Barrow in the election.
He added that the director general of the country's National
Intelligence Agency had assured him that all prisoners held by
the agency had been released but that the new administration
would be looking into additional claims of missing persons.
($1 = 43.1800 Gambian dalasis)
