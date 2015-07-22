* Country seen as immune from African wave of protests
* Gambian president said would rule for "a billion years"
* Repression increasing since coup attempt - rights groups
* Government denies deterioration of civil liberties
By Emma Farge
DAKAR, July 22 A month after 29-year-old
Lieutenant Yahya Jammeh seized power in Gambia in a bloodless
coup in 1994, the U.S. Ambassador cabled Washington to warn that
the "anti-western" and "anti-democratic" new president was
seeking an "open mandate".
As Gambia marks the 21st anniversary of Jammeh's rule,
Andrew Winter's warning still resonates as rights groups accuse
the president of cracking down on opponents ahead of an expected
bid for a fifth term next year.
Unlike long-ruling African leaders in Burundi and Burkina
Faso, whose efforts to extend their presidencies have sparked
violent demonstrations, Jammeh appears unlikely to encounter
resistance in his tiny West African country.
Gambia has not seen a public protest since 2000 when
security forces killed 14 people, a government inquest showed. A
shambolic coup attempt in December last year led by U.S.-based
Gambians was quickly snuffed out.
Jammeh, who once told a reporter he could rule for "a
billion years", has scrapped term limits from the constitution
and blocked an attempt by regional bloc ECOWAS to reinstate them
in May. The bloc refused to send observers to the last polls in
2011, citing intimidation of the opposition and the electorate.
"The chances of political change are very, very slim, mostly
because the regime ensures the opposition remains weak," said
Sidi Sanneh, a former foreign minister who has become a
U.S.-based dissident.
The government denies that civil liberties have worsened and
says that Gambia has been transformed during Jammeh's rule from
a near Stone Age economy to a modern nation.
Jammeh is perhaps best known outside Gambia for a claim to
have found a herbal cure for AIDS. His country, a tiny
beach-fringed strip of land surrounded by Senegal, attracts
thousands of sun-seeking tourists from Britain and the
Netherlands each winter.
But thousands of young Gambians from a population of less
than 2 million are fleeing each year in the other direction,
seeking a better life in Europe, according to EU migration data.
Sanneh says next year's election offers scant opportunity
for change.
The government passed a law this month raising the running
costs for presidential candidates to 28 times the average annual
income of $450, in what is said was a move to ensure parties are
well-led. Police halted an opposition party tour in April
because they lacked a permit, local paper Foroyaa said.
By contrast, a large parade and state banquet were planned
on Wednesday to mark "Revolution Day" - the anniversary of
Jammeh's arrival in power - an event more celebrated than
independence from Britain in 1965.
"Since the December attacks he is increasingly insecure,"
said Abdoulaye Saine, a U.S.-based author and professor. "He was
nervous before but now he is really lashing out against any
perceived threat."
EXPANSION OF DEATH PENALTY?
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch report growing
repression since December's failed coup. Three alleged plotters
face execution and dozens of people are missing, campaigners
say.
In a country with army check points every few kilometres,
security is increasing, residents said. Jammeh, known as "oga"
or boss by soldiers, has boosted the numbers of his Jola ethnic
group in the army, they said.
The Committee to Protect Journalists has also complained of
attacks on press freedom. It said journalist Alagie Ceesay was
bundled into a car and detained by suspected government agents
for nearly two weeks and freed on July 13, only to be abducted
again four days later.
Information Minister Sheriff Bojang said he was not
available for comment. He told local media in June: "The Gambia
has achieved significant progress in legal due process, press
freedom and trafficking in persons."
However, local sources told the U.N. Special Rapporteur in a
May report of a place called Bambadinka in the National
Intelligence Agency headquarters used for interrogation and
torture. Gambia says the allegations in the report are
unsubstantiated.
Jammeh proposed a bill last month that would increase the
crimes punishable by death, according to a copy seen by Reuters.
The last reported executions were in 2012 by firing squad.
MIGRATION INCREASES
Allegations of rights abuses come as one Western diplomat in
the region said relations with Gambia are at an all-time low.
Jammeh pulled Gambia out of the Commonwealth in 2013, calling it
neo-colonial, and in June, the EU's top diplomat was expelled
after a meeting with the government.
European Union data shows that a growing number of Gambians
are seeking asylum in Europe, a trend linked to a 2014 recession
caused by drought and an Ebola scare that hit tourism.
Applications more than tripled in 2014 to 11,515 and rose
again in the first quarter. Most were young adults and 200 were
unaccompanied minors. An unknown number have drowned in the
Mediterranean.
In May, Jammeh suggested families could do more to prevent
migration. "Some parents do not mind how their children earn
their income in Europe, all they are interested in is the
remittance sent to them," he said.
Moses Abukari, Gambia country manager for the International
Fund for Agricultural Development, said youth migration from
rural areas was creating labour shortages.
The government wants to make Gambia self-sufficient in food.
But the International Monetary Fund warned that a 15 percent
drop in production last year has "serious implications" for food
security as the so-called hungry months between harvests
approach.
"Instead of voting with marbles, they (youth) are voting
with their feet," said Sanneh, referring to a method of voting
by dropping marbles into urns.
