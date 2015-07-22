* Country seen as immune from African wave of protests
* Gambian president said would rule for "a billion years"
* Repression increasing since coup attempt - rights groups
* Government denies deterioration of civil liberties
By Emma Farge
DAKAR, July 22 A month after 29-year-old
Lieutenant Yahya Jammeh seized power in Gambia in a bloodless
coup in 1994, the U.S. Ambassador cabled Washington to warn that
the "anti-western" and "anti-democratic" new president was
seeking an "open mandate".
As Gambia marks the 21st anniversary of Jammeh's rule,
Andrew Winter's warning still resonates as rights groups accuse
the president of cracking down on opponents before an expected
bid for a fifth term next year.
Unlike long-ruling African leaders in Burundi and Burkina
Faso, whose efforts to extend their presidencies have provoked
violent demonstrations, Jammeh appears unlikely to encounter
resistance in his tiny West African country.
Gambia has not seen a public protest since 2000 when
security forces killed 14 people, a government inquest showed. A
shambolic coup attempt in December last year led by U.S.-based
Gambians was quickly snuffed out.
Jammeh, who once told a reporter he could rule for "a
billion years", has scrapped term limits from the constitution
and blocked an attempt by regional bloc ECOWAS to reinstate them
in May. The bloc refused to send observers to the last polls in
2011, citing intimidation of the opposition and the electorate.
"The chances of political change are very, very slim, mostly
because the regime ensures the opposition remains weak," said
Sidi Sanneh, a former foreign minister who has become a
U.S.-based dissident.
The government denies that civil liberties have worsened and
says that Gambia has been transformed during Jammeh's rule from
a near Stone Age economy to a modern nation.
Jammeh, 50, is perhaps best known outside Gambia for a claim
to have found a herbal cure for AIDS. His country, a
beach-fringed strip of land surrounded by Senegal which Jammeh
calls "the smiling coast", attracts thousands of sun-seeking
tourists from Britain and the Netherlands each winter.
But thousands of young Gambians from a population of less
than 2 million are fleeing each year in the other direction,
seeking a better life in Europe, according to European Union
migration data.
Sanneh says next year's election offers scant opportunity
for change.
The government passed a law this month raising the running
costs for presidential candidates to 28 times the average annual
income of $450, in what it said was a move to ensure parties are
well-led. Police halted an opposition party tour in April
because they lacked a permit, local paper Foroyaa said.
By contrast, hundreds of young Jammeh supporters sang and
cheered in a parade to mark "Revolution Day" - the anniversary
of the president's arrival in power - an event more celebrated
than independence from Britain in 1965.
"Since the December attacks he is increasingly insecure,"
said Abdoulaye Saine, a U.S.-based author and professor. "He was
nervous before but now he is really lashing out against any
perceived threat."
EXPANSION OF DEATH PENALTY?
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch report growing
repression since the failed coup. Three alleged plotters face
execution and dozens of people are missing, campaigners say.
But Jammeh said on Wednesday that he would pardon prisoners
charged with treason from 1994-2013. "I turn a new page but the
first person to stain the page will pay the ultimate price," he
told a large crowd in Banjul.
In a country with army checkpoints every few kilometres,
security is increasing, residents said. Jammeh, known as "oga"
or "boss" by soldiers, has boosted the numbers of his Jola
ethnic group in the army, they said. Residents and diplomats say
he has not left Gambia since December.
The Committee to Protect Journalists has also complained of
attacks on press freedom. It said journalist Alagie Ceesay was
bundled into a car and detained by suspected government agents
for nearly two weeks and freed on July 13, only to be abducted
again four days later.
Information Minister Sheriff Bojang said he was not
available for comment. He told local media in June: "The Gambia
has achieved significant progress in legal due process, press
freedom and trafficking in persons."
However, local sources told the U.N. Special Rapporteur in a
May report of a place called Bambadinka in the National
Intelligence Agency headquarters used for interrogation and
torture. Gambia says the allegations in the report are
unsubstantiated.
Jammeh proposed a bill last month that would increase the
crimes punishable by death, according to a copy seen by Reuters.
The last reported executions were in 2012 by firing squad.
MIGRATION INCREASES
Allegations of rights abuses come as one Western diplomat in
the region said relations with Gambia are at an all-time low.
Jammeh pulled Gambia out of the Commonwealth in 2013, calling it
neo-colonial, and in June, the EU's top diplomat was expelled
after a meeting with the government.
EU data shows the number of Gambians seeking asylum in
Europe more than a tripled last year. This was linked to a
recession caused by drought and the Ebola outbreak elsewhere in
West Africa which hit tourism in Gambia.
Most of the 11,515 asylum seekers were young adults and 200
were unaccompanied minors. An unknown number have drowned in the
Mediterranean. In May, Jammeh suggested families could do more
to prevent migration.
Moses Abukari, Gambia country manager for the International
Fund for Agricultural Development, said youth migration from
rural areas was creating labour shortages.
The government wants to make Gambia self-sufficient in food.
But the International Monetary Fund warned that a 15 percent
drop in production last year has "serious implications" for food
security as the so-called hungry months between harvests
approach.
"Instead of voting with marbles, they (youth) are voting
with their feet," said Sanneh, referring to a method of voting
by dropping marbles into urns.
(Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Giles Elgood
and David Stamp)