DAKAR Jan 10 A mediation mission by West African regional bloc ECOWAS to Gambia has been delayed from Wednesday until Friday, the grouping said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gambia is locked in political crisis after President Yahya Jammeh refused to accept his defeat in a Dec. 1 election by opposition candidate Adama Barrow.

The standoff prompted an ECOWAS delegation led by Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to intervene to try to ensure a peaceful transition of power in the tiny West African country. (Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Gareth Jones)