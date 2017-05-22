DAKAR May 22 Gambian authorities have seized
assets including 86 bank accounts and 131 properties linked to
former president Yahya Jammeh, an official said on Monday, as an
investigation into the veteran ruler's wealth gathers pace.
The new government has accused Jammeh of massive fraud
including siphoning off public money during his 22-year rule
that ended in election defeat and disgraced exile in Equatorial
Guinea in January.
Jammeh has been out of contact since leaving for exile and
his associates no longer respond to journalists' queries about
the accusations against him.
"The government has obtained a court order to freeze and
place temporary hold on all of Jammeh's known assets and
companies directly linked to him," Justice Minister Aboubacarr
Tambedou told reporters on Monday.
Fourteen companies in the name of Jammeh or his company KGI
were taken over, while livestock and cars belonging to Jammeh
were also seized.
Gambia's solicitor general said a commission of inquiry
would be set up next month to decide the fate of the assets,
Solicitor General Cherno Marenah told Reuters.
Jammeh withdrew $50 million in public money from the Central
Bank between 2006 and 2016, Cherno said, which fed a lavish
lifestyle including a private jet, a mansion in the United
States and a fleet of expensive cars.
A Reuters investigation found that in 2012 and 2013 over $8
million from a bank account in the name of the Jammeh Foundation
for Peace, a charity founded by Jammeh, flowed to Jammeh
himself, not to foundation projects. Gambia's justice department
is also investigating the charity.
