Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow is seen during an exclusive interview with Reuters in Banjul, Gambia December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

BANJUL Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow will be sworn in on Thursday at an undisclosed location, his spokesman said on Wednesday, despite the incumbent, Yahya Jammeh, refusing to step down.

"The inauguration at the stadium will not take place as planned," spokesman Halifa Sallah told journalists in Banjul. "So he is preparing his inauguration by other means," he added, without giving details of the location.

"The government (cannot) ... stop president-elect Barrow from being inaugurated."

Diplomatic sources say Barrow can take the presidential oath anywhere on Gambian soil or in one of Gambia's embassies.

(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Kevin Liffey)