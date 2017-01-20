Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. January 19, 2017 REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

DAKAR West African forces that entered Gambia as part of an operation to force the country's veteran leader Yahya Jammeh to step aside will wait for mediation talks to finish before resuming their advance, a Senegalese presidential source said on Friday.

Guinea's President Alpha Conde and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz have headed to Gambia to urge Jammeh to quit peacefully after he lost an election.

"So long as Conde and Aziz are there we will not resume hostilities," the source said.

Regional body ECOWAS had previously set noon as a deadline for Jammeh to leave power.

(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Gareth Jones)