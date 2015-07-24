By Pap Saine
| BANJUL, July 24
BANJUL, July 24 Gambia released more than 200
prisoners on Friday, including 31 jailed for treason during
multiple plots to overthrow long-ruling President Yahya Jammeh,
prison officials said.
Hundreds of cheering and weeping friends and relatives
gathered outside the Mile 2 prison in the tiny West African
country's capital to greet them.
Those linked to a failed attempt to oust Jammeh in December
remain imprisoned although their family members, including the
elderly mother of the alleged ringleader, were freed, officials
said.
Former inmates, some of whom were jailed for 15 years, took
turns to express gratitude for their release, announced by
Jammeh in a speech on Wednesday to celebrate 21 years since his
accession by military coup.
Three Dutch citizens, a German and an Australian who had
been jailed on drug charges were among 49 foreigners released,
the officials added.
"I serve the Gambian government for many years and never had
any problem but by God's will I entered this mess," former
director of the National Intelligence Agency, Lamin Bo Badjie,
said. "I want to thank the president for this surprise gesture."
Among those freed were former justice minister Momodou Lamin
Jobarteh and former police chief Ensa Badjie, jailed for alleged
corruption and drug trafficking respectively.
Amnesty International, one of several rights groups that has
expressed concern about growing repression in Gambia, welcomed
the release.
"However, we are aware that just a few weeks ago prisoners
who were released were rounded up again and taken back to
prison," said researcher Sabrina Mahtani. Gambia said it
released 85 prisoners during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
The government has denied a deterioration in civil liberties
and says the re-arrests that Amnesty referred to were due to a
mix-up over four names.
The Mile 2 prison has gained notoriety among residents and
rights groups for its secrecy. The United Nations Special
Rapporteur said the government barred him from visiting the
security wing during a visit in November last year.
(Reporting by Pap Saine; Writing and additional reporting by
Emma Farge; Editing by Digby Lidstone)