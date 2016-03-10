* Union leader was beaten and tortured, workers federation
says
* ILO urges Jammeh to open inquiry
* Gambia's leader in power for more than 20 years
By Emma Farge
DAKAR, March 10 The head of the United Nations
labour agency ILO has urged Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh to
investigate the death of a trade union leader allegedly killed
by intelligence agents, a spokesman for the agency said on
Thursday.
Rights group accuse Gambian authorities of multiple
violations, although Banjul denies a deterioration of civil
liberties under Jammeh, one of Africa's "big men" who has been
in power for two decades and will seek re-election this year.
Sheriff Diba fell foul of authorities in the tiny West
African country after his union lobbied Jammeh for a reduction
in retail fuel prices, according to the International Transport
Workers' Federation (ITF) which represents him.
He was arrested last month and died on February 21 in Mile 2
prison after being beaten and tortured by members of the
National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the ITF said, citing local
sources who wished to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.
"The ILO director-general (Guy Ryder) has expressed his deep
concern urging the government to carry out an independent
inquiry into the circumstances of Sheriff Diba's tragic death,"
International Labour Organisation spokesman Hans von Rohland
said in an email to Reuters.
Gambia's Information Minister Sheriff Bojang was not
immediately available for comment on Thursday. Officials have
previously said Diba died of malaria.
Amnesty International echoed the ILO's call for an
investigation into Diba's death and for Gambia to uphold freedom
of association. Diba's union the Gambian National Transport
Control Association has been dissolved by presidential order,
according to the ITF.
ITF officials say they are also considering filing a
complaint against Gambia with the Banjul-based African
Commission on Human and People's Rights or with the U.N. Human
Rights Committee over the incident.
Separately, rights groups this week called for Gambia to
free a sick journalist whom they say was arrested by the NIA in
July 2015 and charged with sedition.
Alagie Abdoulie Ceesay is currently held in the Mile 2
Prison where Diba was also detained.
U.N. rights officers were denied access to its security wing
in 2014 while former prisoners have complained of a lack of
access to medicine and lawyers.
(Editing by Dominic Evans)