* Pressure mounts on bookies to demonstrate social
responsibility
* Companies trial new algorithm to predict addictive
behaviour
* Responsible Gambling Trust report due next month
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Nov 23 On the websites of Britain's
bookmakers gamblers can bet around the clock on anything from
soccer in Azerbaijan to financial market fluctuations, while
others in betting shops feed high-stake machines that can devour
300 pounds ($470) a minute.
This anywhere, anytime gambling culture has changed the face
of the industry over the past 15 years and brought fresh
temptations to those who struggle to prevent a harmless flutter
from becoming a dangerous addiction.
Whether the 6.3 billion pound industry creates more addicts
is disputed, but a media backlash and political posturing ahead
of a British national election next year has increased pressure
on companies to show they are serious about tackling the problem
as the Responsible Gambling Trust prepares to publish new
research on the issue next month.
"The challenge for companies is how they are going to
persuade the regulator and a more sceptical public that they
really care and it's not just cosmetic, or just enough to keep
either the regulator or politicians off their back," Philip
Graf, chairman of industry regulator the British Gambling
Commission, has said.
Gambling has long been legal and tolerated in Britain, but
at a price. High-stake betting machines and online revenue are
the latest parts of the business to endure tax increases, while
planning restrictions are being placed on betting shops that
have proliferated in poor inner-city areas.
To avoid further sanctions, companies such as William Hill
, Ladbrokes, Gala Coral and Paddy Power
are looking to self-police their activities.
In September leading firms set up a watchdog to hold them to
account on pledges to advertise more responsibly, committing to
fewer shop-window promotions and to screening sign-up TV
advertisments at times when fewer children are watching.
They are looking for a balance to ensure that punters avoid
addiction but keep coming back - not least to Britain's 33,000
high-stake gambling machines, which generate annual income of
1.5 billion pounds and have given betting shops a fresh purpose
at a time when gambling via mobile devices is rocketing.
"Obviously, it is a challenge for companies who are tying to
make money; they wouldn't want to do things that would be overly
restrictive of their consumers," Dirk Hansen, CEO at gambling
addiction support group GamCare, told Reuters.
However, actively helping rather than merely encouraging
punters to bet within their means could ensure that customers
can afford to bet for many years more, companies say.
In Britain less than 1 percent of adults are problem
gamblers, according to industry data.
HELP FROM HARVARD
At Harvard Medical School in the United States five
scientists have spent almost a decade working for online
gambling company Bwin.Party to create an algorithm
capable of identifying gambling addiction behaviour, with a view
to addressing customer issues before they become too entrenched.
Using information from win-loss responses to average stakes,
total spending and gambling frequency, Bwin has conducted trials
of the algorithm on one of its websites since September.
"The research has identified the behaviours associated with
gambling problems and then identified what the predictors are,"
Howard Shaffer, addiction division director and Psychiatry
Professor at Harvard Medical School, told Reuters.
Sharp, uncharacteristic behavioural changes that mirror
those of addicts or potential problem gamblers trigger
interventions ranging from generic warning messages to contact
from teams trained to discuss behaviour and possible remedies.
These include restrictions on play or, in more acute cases,
account closures and charity referrals.
Although too early to evaluate, the trial involving 3,000
users has prompted several hundred interventions, Bwin said.
Full rollout is due next year if the trial proves successful.
William Hill and Ladbrokes, Britain's two biggest
bookmakers, are also working on similar algorithm strategies,
while the latter plans to link executive pay to targets on
responsible gambling.
GamCare's Hansen welcomed the industry's latest attempts but
warned that it might not address the most serious cases.
"People at the hard end of addiction are probably going to
opt out of these measures," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.6380 British pound)
