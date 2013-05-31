By Sue Zeidler
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 31 Legislation to allow online
poker gambling in the United States will be introduced in
Congress that would give casinos a larger market than the
current few states which allow it, like New Jersey and Nevada.
Online poker would generate $10 billion in added revenues
by 2017 if allowed by federal statute, according to the American
Gaming Association. About $4 billion is now being spent for
illegal sites, the AGA said.
U.S. casinos have been slow to launch online poker sites
because the slow pace of state approvals doesn't allow them to
cross state lines to attract more gamblers and bigger winnings.
MGM Resorts International believes Nevada may be too
small a market for it to serve with an online site, Chief
Financial Officer Dan D'Arrigo told Reuters.
The bills will likely face opposition by state legislatures
and lottery officials. If passed, the legislation would allow
the federal government to preempt states like Nevada and New
Jersey that are moving ahead with their own laws and accelerate
efforts in states like California and Illinois that are
considering such legislation.
Congressmen Peter King, a Republican, and Joe Barton, a
Democrat, will each introduce bills, according to aides.
Previous bills in Congress have failed. The bills, as
currently contemplated, would allow individual states to opt out
of federal online poker requirements.